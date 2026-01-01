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Filmography
Sharon Morris
Sharon Morris
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sharon Morris
Sharon Morris
Sharon Morris
Date of Birth
29 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Constantine
(2014)
7.4
The Good Lie
(2014)
7.0
NCIS: New Orleans
(2014)
Filmography
6.7
Candy
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, USA
7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror
2014, USA
7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
6.4
Endless Love
Endless Love
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Good Lie
The Good Lie
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Lucky One
The Lucky one
Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Arthur Newman
Arthur Newman
Comedy, Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
96 Minutes
96 Minutes
Drama, Thriller
2011, USA
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