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Sharon Morris
Sharon Morris Sharon Morris
Kinoafisha Persons Sharon Morris

Sharon Morris

Sharon Morris

Date of Birth
29 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Constantine 7.5
Constantine (2014)
The Good Lie 7.4
The Good Lie (2014)
NCIS: New Orleans 7.0
NCIS: New Orleans (2014)

Filmography

Candy 6.7
Candy
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2022, USA
Constantine 7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror 2014, USA
NCIS: New Orleans 7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Endless Love 6.4
Endless Love Endless Love
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Good Lie 7.4
The Good Lie The Good Lie
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Lucky One 6.9
The Lucky One The Lucky one
Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Arthur Newman 5.5
Arthur Newman Arthur Newman
Comedy, Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
96 Minutes 5.7
96 Minutes 96 Minutes
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
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