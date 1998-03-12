Matheus Costa

Menu
Date of Birth
12 March 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Desapega! 5.1
Desapega! Desapega!
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Brazil
Time and the Wind 6.7
Time and the Wind O Tempo e o Vento
Drama 2013, Brazil
