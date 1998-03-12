Matheus Costa

Menu
Date of Birth
12 March 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Time and the Wind
(2013)
5.1
Desapega!
(2023)
5.1
Desapega!
Desapega!
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Brazil
6.7
Time and the Wind
O Tempo e o Vento
Drama
2013, Brazil
