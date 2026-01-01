Marjorie Estiano

Menu
Date of Birth
8 March 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Fantasy hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
I'm Still Here 8.3
I'm Still Here Ainda Estou Aqui
Biography, Drama, History 2024, Brazil / France
Watch trailer
A Mother's Embrace 5.8
A Mother's Embrace Abraço de Mãe
Horror 2024, Brazil
Good Manners 6.7
Good Manners Good Manners / As Boas Maneiras
Fantasy, Horror 2017, Brazil / France
Time and the Wind 6.7
Time and the Wind O Tempo e o Vento
Drama 2013, Brazil
Malu de Bicicleta 6.1
Malu de Bicicleta Malu de Bicicleta
Romantic 2010, Brazil
Watch trailer
