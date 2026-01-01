Menu
Marjorie Estiano
Marjorie Estiano
Marjorie Estiano
Date of Birth
8 March 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.3
I'm Still Here
(2024)
6.7
Good Manners
(2017)
6.7
Time and the Wind
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Fantasy
History
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2017
2013
2010
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
8.3
I'm Still Here
Ainda Estou Aqui
Biography, Drama, History
2024, Brazil / France
Watch trailer
5.8
A Mother's Embrace
Abraço de Mãe
Horror
2024, Brazil
6.7
Good Manners
Good Manners / As Boas Maneiras
Fantasy, Horror
2017, Brazil / France
6.7
Time and the Wind
O Tempo e o Vento
Drama
2013, Brazil
6.1
Malu de Bicicleta
Malu de Bicicleta
Romantic
2010, Brazil
Watch trailer
