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Craig Johnson
Craig Johnson Craig Johnson
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Johnson

Craig Johnson

Craig Johnson

Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Looking 8.2
Looking (2014)
Special 7.5
Special (2019)
Love Life 7.4
Love Life (2020)

Filmography

The Parenting 5.6
The Parenting The Parenting
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
Minx 7.4
Minx
Comedy 2022, USA
Gossip Girl 5.2
Gossip Girl
Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Love Life 7.4
Love Life
Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Special 7.5
Special
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
Alex Strangelove 6.3
Alex Strangelove Alex Strangelove
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2018, USA
Wilson 5.8
Wilson Wilson
Comedy 2017, USA
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Looking 8.2
Looking
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
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