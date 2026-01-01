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Moscow, RU
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Craig Johnson
Craig Johnson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Johnson
Craig Johnson
Craig Johnson
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.2
Looking
(2014)
7.5
Special
(2019)
7.4
Love Life
(2020)
Filmography
5.6
The Parenting
The Parenting
Comedy, Horror
2025, USA
7.4
Minx
Comedy
2022, USA
5.2
Gossip Girl
Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
7.4
Love Life
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
7.5
Special
Comedy, Drama
2019, USA
6.3
Alex Strangelove
Alex Strangelove
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2018, USA
5.8
Wilson
Wilson
Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Looking
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
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