Kinoafisha Persons Ellar Coltrane Awards

Awards and nominations of Ellar Coltrane

Ellar Coltrane
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
