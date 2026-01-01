Menu
Maria Sole Tognazzi
Maria Sole Tognazzi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Sole Tognazzi
Maria Sole Tognazzi
Maria Sole Tognazzi
Date of Birth
2 May 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.2
A Five Star Life
(2013)
5.6
The Man Who Loves
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2013
2008
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Writer
2
6.2
A Five Star Life
Viaggio sola
Drama
2013, Italy
5.6
The Man Who Loves
Uomo che ama, L'
Drama
2008, Italy
Watch trailer
