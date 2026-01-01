Menu
Russian
Maria Sole Tognazzi

Date of Birth
2 May 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

A Five Star Life 6.2
A Five Star Life (2013)
The Man Who Loves 5.6
The Man Who Loves (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Five Star Life 6.2
A Five Star Life Viaggio sola
Drama 2013, Italy
The Man Who Loves 5.6
The Man Who Loves Uomo che ama, L'
Drama 2008, Italy
Watch trailer
