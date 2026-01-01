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Xavier Legrand
Xavier Legrand
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Legrand
Xavier Legrand
Xavier Legrand
Date of Birth
28 March 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
Custody
(2018)
7.2
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action
(2014)
7.0
The Successor
(2023)
Filmography
6.6
Last Breath
Le dernier souffle
Drama
2024, France
7
The Successor
Le successeur
Drama, Thriller
2023, Belgium / Canada / France
Watch trailer
7.5
Custody
Jusqu'à la garde
Drama
2018, France
6.5
L'utopie des images
L'utopie des images
Documentary
2017, France
Watch trailer
7.2
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action
Drama, Short
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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