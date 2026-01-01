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Xavier Legrand
Xavier Legrand Xavier Legrand
Kinoafisha Persons Xavier Legrand

Xavier Legrand

Xavier Legrand

Date of Birth
28 March 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Custody 7.5
Custody (2018)
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action 7.2
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action (2014)
The Successor 7.0
The Successor (2023)

Filmography

Last Breath 6.6
Last Breath Le dernier souffle
Drama 2024, France
The Successor 7
The Successor Le successeur
Drama, Thriller 2023, Belgium / Canada / France
Watch trailer
Custody 7.5
Custody Jusqu'à la garde
Drama 2018, France
L'utopie des images 6.5
L'utopie des images L'utopie des images
Documentary 2017, France
Watch trailer
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action 7.2
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action
Drama, Short 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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