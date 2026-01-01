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Lisa Hannigan Lisa Hannigan
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Hannigan

Lisa Hannigan

Lisa Hannigan

Date of Birth
12 February 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

Song of the Sea 8.1
Song of the Sea (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Song of the Sea 8.1
Song of the Sea Song of the Sea
Fantasy, Animation, Family 2014, Ireland / Denmark / Belgium
Watch trailer
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