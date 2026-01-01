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Filmography
Lisa Hannigan
Lisa Hannigan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Hannigan
Lisa Hannigan
Lisa Hannigan
Date of Birth
12 February 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.1
Song of the Sea
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2014
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
8.1
Song of the Sea
Song of the Sea
Fantasy, Animation, Family
2014, Ireland / Denmark / Belgium
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