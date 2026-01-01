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Filmography
Liam Hourican
Liam Hourican
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liam Hourican
Liam Hourican
Liam Hourican
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Song of the Sea
(2014)
7.3
The Secret of Kells
(2009)
Filmography
8.1
Song of the Sea
Song of the Sea
Fantasy, Animation, Family
2014, Ireland / Denmark / Belgium
Watch trailer
7.3
The Secret of Kells
The Secret of Kells
Adventure, Animation
2009, France / Belgium / Ireland
Watch trailer
Show more
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