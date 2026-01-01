Menu
Poster of La Brigade
6.3 IMDb
Cathy is a sous-chef wanting to open a restaurant. With financial difficulties, Cathy accepts a job at a shelter for young migrants. At first she hates the job then her passion for cuisine starts to change children's lives.
Country France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Budget €5,600,000
Worldwide Gross $3,291,933
Production Odyssée Pictures, Apollo Films, France 3 Cinéma
La Brigade, The Kitchen Brigade, Die Küchenbrigade, Kitchen Brigade, A Brigada da Chefe, A do kuchyně!, A konyhafőnök, Brigada din Bucătărie, Brygada, French Dream, Kuhinjska brigada, La Brigada De Cocina, La brigada de la cocina, Master Chefit, Sì, chef!: La brigade, Μάλιστα, σεφ!, Бригада, ウィ、シェフ！, 她和她的小主廚們
Director
Louis-Julien Petit
Cast
Audrey Lamy
Audrey Lamy
François Cluzet
François Cluzet
Chantal Neuwirth
Fatou Kaba
Yannick Kalombo
6.3
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
