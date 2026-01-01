Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natalie Radford Natalie Radford
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Radford

Natalie Radford

Natalie Radford

Date of Birth
24 June 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The X Files 8.2
The X Files (1993)
Cas & Dylan 6.6
Cas & Dylan (2013)
Agent Red 3.7
Agent Red (2000)

Filmography

Cas & Dylan 6.6
Cas & Dylan Cas & Dylan
Comedy 2013, Canada
Agent Red 3.7
Agent Red Agent Red
Thriller, Action 2000, USA
The X Files 8.2
The X Files
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more