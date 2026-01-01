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Filmography
Natalie Radford
Natalie Radford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Radford
Natalie Radford
Natalie Radford
Date of Birth
24 June 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
The X Files
(1993)
6.6
Cas & Dylan
(2013)
3.7
Agent Red
(2000)
Filmography
6.6
Cas & Dylan
Cas & Dylan
Comedy
2013, Canada
3.7
Agent Red
Agent Red
Thriller, Action
2000, USA
8.2
The X Files
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
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