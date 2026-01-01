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Nico Mirallegro
Nico Mirallegro Nico Mirallegro
Kinoafisha Persons Nico Mirallegro

Nico Mirallegro

Nico Mirallegro

Date of Birth
26 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

My Mad Fat Diary 8.2
My Mad Fat Diary (2013)
Upstairs Downstairs 7.6
Upstairs Downstairs (2010)
Goodbye Christopher Robin 7.3
Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017)

Filmography

Spy/Master 7.2
Spy/Master
Drama, Thriller 2023, Romania
We Hunt Together 7
We Hunt Together
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
Goodbye Christopher Robin 7.3
Goodbye Christopher Robin Goodbye Christopher Robin
Family, Biography, History 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Shooting for Socrates 5.9
Shooting for Socrates Shooting for Socrates
Sport, Comedy, Drama 2014, Great Britain
My Mad Fat Diary 8.2
My Mad Fat Diary
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2013, Great Britain
Spike Island 6.6
Spike Island Spike Island
Comedy, Music, Drama 2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Upstairs Downstairs 7.6
Upstairs Downstairs
Drama 2010, Great Britain
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