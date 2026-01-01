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Nico Mirallegro
Nico Mirallegro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nico Mirallegro
Nico Mirallegro
Nico Mirallegro
Date of Birth
26 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
My Mad Fat Diary
(2013)
7.6
Upstairs Downstairs
(2010)
7.3
Goodbye Christopher Robin
(2017)
Filmography
7.2
Spy/Master
Drama, Thriller
2023, Romania
7
We Hunt Together
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Great Britain
7.3
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Family, Biography, History
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Shooting for Socrates
Shooting for Socrates
Sport, Comedy, Drama
2014, Great Britain
8.2
My Mad Fat Diary
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2013, Great Britain
6.6
Spike Island
Spike Island
Comedy, Music, Drama
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
Upstairs Downstairs
Drama
2010, Great Britain
Show more
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