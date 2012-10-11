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Poster of Spike Island
6.6
Spike Island - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Spike Island
6.6

Spike Island

, 2012
Spike Island
Great Britain / Comedy, Music, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Spike Island
6.6
Spike Island - Trailer
Spike Island  Trailer

Synopsis

Five teenage friends will stop at nothing to attend a concert by their favourite band, The Stone Roses.

Cast

Elliott Tittensor
Elliott Tittensor
Tits
Nico Mirallegro
Nico Mirallegro
Dodge
Jordan Murphy
Zippy
Adam Long
Adam Long
Little Gaz
Oliver Heald
Penfold
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke
Sally
Orla Poole
Rachel
Antonia Thomas
Antonia Thomas
Lisa
Robert James-Collier
Mr Milligan
Philip Jackson
Mr Jackson
Director Mat Whitecross
Writer Chris Coghill
Composer Ilan Eshkeri, Tim Wheeler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 11 October 2012
Release date
11 October 2012 Great Britain
21 June 2013 Ireland
13 October 2013 USA
Worldwide Gross $157,036
Production BBC Film, Bankside Films, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Spike Island, Spajk Ajlend, Спайк Айленд, スパイク・アイランド

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Spike Island - Trailer
Spike Island Trailer
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