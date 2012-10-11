Cast
Robert James-Collier
Mr Milligan
Philip Jackson
Mr Jackson
Cast and Crew
Writer
Chris Coghill
Composer
Ilan Eshkeri, Tim Wheeler
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
11 October 2012
Release date
|11 October 2012
|Great Britain
|
|
|21 June 2013
|Ireland
|
|
|13 October 2013
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$157,036
Production
BBC Film, Bankside Films, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Spike Island, Spajk Ajlend, Спайк Айленд, スパイク・アイランド