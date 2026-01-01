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Miho Kanazawa Miho Kanazawa
Kinoafisha Persons Miho Kanazawa

Miho Kanazawa

Miho Kanazawa

Date of Birth
17 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
158 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Unsung Cinderella: Byoin Yakuzaishi no Shohosen 6.0
Unsung Cinderella: Byoin Yakuzaishi no Shohosen (2020)
Ju-on: The Beginning of the End 5.9
Ju-on: The Beginning of the End (2014)
Kiki's Delivery Service 5.8
Kiki's Delivery Service (2014)

Filmography

Unsung Cinderella: Byoin Yakuzaishi no Shohosen 6
Unsung Cinderella: Byoin Yakuzaishi no Shohosen
Drama, 2020, Japan
Kiki's Delivery Service 5.8
Kiki's Delivery Service Majo no takkyûbin
Fantasy 2014, Japan
Watch trailer
Ju-on: The Beginning of the End 5.9
Ju-on: The Beginning of the End Ju-on: Owari no hajimari
Horror 2014, Japan
Watch trailer
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