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Filmography
Miho Kanazawa
Miho Kanazawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miho Kanazawa
Miho Kanazawa
Miho Kanazawa
Date of Birth
17 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
158 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.0
Unsung Cinderella: Byoin Yakuzaishi no Shohosen
(2020)
5.9
Ju-on: The Beginning of the End
(2014)
5.8
Kiki's Delivery Service
(2014)
Filmography
6
Unsung Cinderella: Byoin Yakuzaishi no Shohosen
Drama,
2020, Japan
5.8
Kiki's Delivery Service
Majo no takkyûbin
Fantasy
2014, Japan
Watch trailer
5.9
Ju-on: The Beginning of the End
Ju-on: Owari no hajimari
Horror
2014, Japan
Watch trailer
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