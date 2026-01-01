Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Naoko Kubo Naoko Kubo
Kinoafisha Persons Naoko Kubo

Naoko Kubo

Naoko Kubo

Date of Birth
24 September 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Love Letter 7.1
Love Letter (1953)
6.6
Warrior of the Wind (1964)

Filmography

6.6
Warrior of the Wind Kaze no bushi
Romantic, Drama, History 1964, Japan
Love Letter 7.1
Love Letter Koibumi
Drama, Romantic 1953, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more