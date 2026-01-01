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Naoko Kubo
Naoko Kubo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naoko Kubo
Naoko Kubo
Naoko Kubo
Date of Birth
24 September 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Love Letter
(1953)
6.6
Warrior of the Wind
(1964)
Filmography
6.6
Warrior of the Wind
Kaze no bushi
Romantic, Drama, History
1964, Japan
7.1
Love Letter
Koibumi
Drama, Romantic
1953, Japan
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