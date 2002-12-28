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Kyōko Anzai Kyōko Anzai
Kinoafisha Persons Kyōko Anzai

Kyōko Anzai

Kyōko Anzai

Date of Birth
27 September 1934
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 December 2002
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Love Letter 7.1
Love Letter (1953)
Battle in Outer Space 5.7
Battle in Outer Space (1959)

Filmography

Battle in Outer Space 5.7
Battle in Outer Space Battle in Outer Space / Uchû daisensô
Sci-Fi 1959, Japan
Love Letter 7.1
Love Letter Koibumi
Drama, Romantic 1953, Japan
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