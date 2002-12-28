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Filmography
Kyōko Anzai
Kyōko Anzai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kyōko Anzai
Kyōko Anzai
Kyōko Anzai
Date of Birth
27 September 1934
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 December 2002
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Love Letter
(1953)
5.7
Battle in Outer Space
(1959)
Filmography
5.7
Battle in Outer Space
Battle in Outer Space / Uchû daisensô
Sci-Fi
1959, Japan
7.1
Love Letter
Koibumi
Drama, Romantic
1953, Japan
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