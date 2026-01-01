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Filmography
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Date of Birth
15 November 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
Filmography
6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Comedy
2021, USA
7.5
I Am Not Okay with This
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2020, USA
7.9
Code Black
Drama
2015, USA
6.8
The Skeleton Twins
The Skeleton Twins
Drama, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5
Paradise
Paradise
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Cowgirls 'n Angels
Cowgirls 'n Angels
Adventure, Drama, Family
2012, USA
7.7
Episodes
Comedy
2011, USA/Great Britain
8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
Show more
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