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Kathleen Rose Perkins
Kathleen Rose Perkins Kathleen Rose Perkins
Kinoafisha Persons Kathleen Rose Perkins

Kathleen Rose Perkins

Kathleen Rose Perkins

Date of Birth
15 November 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)

Filmography

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. 6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Comedy 2021, USA
I Am Not Okay with This 7.5
I Am Not Okay with This
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2020, USA
Code Black 7.9
Code Black
Drama 2015, USA
The Skeleton Twins 6.8
The Skeleton Twins The Skeleton Twins
Drama, Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Paradise 5
Paradise Paradise
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Cowgirls 'n Angels 6.1
Cowgirls 'n Angels Cowgirls 'n Angels
Adventure, Drama, Family 2012, USA
Episodes 7.7
Episodes
Comedy 2011, USA/Great Britain
Person of Interest 8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Show more
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