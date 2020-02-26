Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Ratings
7.6
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
I Am Not Okay with This
I Am Not Okay with This (2020 - 2020)
I Am Not Okay With This
18+
Drama
Romantic
Mystery
Production year
2020
Country
USA
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
20 minutes
Streaming service
Netflix
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
TV series description
Sydney is trying to navigate school life, sexual awakening, and strange superpowers that have awakened deep within her. She is not okay with this.
Expand
I Am Not Okay with This
trailer сериала
trailer сериала
Cast
Cast
Sophia Lillis
Wyatt Oleff
Sofia Bryant
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Mark Colson
Gregg Daniel
Cast and Crew
TV series in
Collections
Best Series About Children
Best School and Teen Series
List of 2020 American series
Series rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2020,
7 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack
I Am Not Okay with This
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree