I Am Not Okay with This poster
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows I Am Not Okay with This

I Am Not Okay with This (2020 - 2020)

I Am Not Okay With This 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 20 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

Sydney is trying to navigate school life, sexual awakening, and strange superpowers that have awakened deep within her. She is not okay with this.
I Am Not Okay with This  trailer сериала
Cast
Sophia Lillis
Sophia Lillis
Wyatt Oleff
Sofia Bryant
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Mark Colson
Gregg Daniel
Cast and Crew
7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
I Am Not Okay with This - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 7 episodes
 
soundtrack I Am Not Okay with This
