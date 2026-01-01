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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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Filmography
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Maxim Pozdorovkin
Maxim Pozdorovkin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxim Pozdorovkin
Maxim Pozdorovkin
Maxim Pozdorovkin
Occupation
Director, Producer
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
(2013)
6.2
Cryptozoo
(2021)
5.7
The Truth About Killer Robots
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Documentary
Musical
Year
All
2021
2018
2013
All
3
Films
3
Actor
1
Director
2
Producer
1
6.2
Cryptozoo
Cryptozoo
Animation
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
The Truth About Killer Robots
The Truth About Killer Robots
Documentary
2018, USA
7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Documentary, Musical
2013, Russia / Great Britain
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