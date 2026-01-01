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Maxim Pozdorovkin Maxim Pozdorovkin
Kinoafisha Persons Maxim Pozdorovkin

Maxim Pozdorovkin

Maxim Pozdorovkin

Occupation
Director, Producer
Actor type
Voice actor

Popular Films

Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer 7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer (2013)
Cryptozoo 6.2
Cryptozoo (2021)
The Truth About Killer Robots 5.7
The Truth About Killer Robots (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cryptozoo 6.2
Cryptozoo Cryptozoo
Animation 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Truth About Killer Robots 5.7
The Truth About Killer Robots The Truth About Killer Robots
Documentary 2018, USA
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer 7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Documentary, Musical 2013, Russia / Great Britain
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