Justin Chadwick Awards

Awards and nominations of Justin Chadwick

Justin Chadwick
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Drama Serial
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Single Drama
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2010 Toronto International Film Festival 2010
People's Choice Award
Nominee
