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Nelly Dávalos Nelly Dávalos
Kinoafisha Persons Nelly Dávalos

Nelly Dávalos

Nelly Dávalos

Occupation
Director, Actress, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

7 Boxes 6.7
7 Boxes (2012)

Filmography

7 Boxes 6.7
7 Boxes 7 cajas
Thriller, Action 2012, Paraguay
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