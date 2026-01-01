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Filmography
Nelly Dávalos
Nelly Dávalos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nelly Dávalos
Nelly Dávalos
Nelly Dávalos
Occupation
Director, Actress, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.7
7 Boxes
(2012)
Filmography
6.7
7 Boxes
7 cajas
Thriller, Action
2012, Paraguay
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