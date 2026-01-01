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Nico García Nico García
Kinoafisha Persons Nico García

Nico García

Nico García

Date of Birth
17 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

7 Boxes 6.7
7 Boxes (2012)
La Voz Ausente 6.6
La Voz Ausente (2024)
El Reino 6.3
El Reino (2021)

Filmography

La Voz Ausente 6.6
La Voz Ausente
Drama, 2024, Argentina
El Reino 6.3
El Reino
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2021, Argentina
7 Boxes 6.7
7 Boxes 7 cajas
Thriller, Action 2012, Paraguay
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