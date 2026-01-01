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About
Filmography
Nico García
Nico García
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nico García
Nico García
Nico García
Date of Birth
17 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.7
7 Boxes
(2012)
6.6
La Voz Ausente
(2024)
6.3
El Reino
(2021)
Filmography
6.6
La Voz Ausente
Drama,
2024, Argentina
6.3
El Reino
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2021, Argentina
6.7
7 Boxes
7 cajas
Thriller, Action
2012, Paraguay
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