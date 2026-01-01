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Filmography
Manu Portillo
Manu Portillo
Kinoafisha
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Manu Portillo
Manu Portillo
Manu Portillo
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.7
7 Boxes
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Thriller
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
7 Boxes
7 cajas
Thriller, Action
2012, Paraguay
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