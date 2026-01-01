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Manu Portillo Manu Portillo
Kinoafisha Persons Manu Portillo

Manu Portillo

Manu Portillo

Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

7 Boxes 6.7
7 Boxes (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
7 Boxes 6.7
7 Boxes 7 cajas
Thriller, Action 2012, Paraguay
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