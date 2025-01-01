Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ryan Coogler
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ryan Coogler
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Un Certain Regard - Avenir Prize
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Song
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2013
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree