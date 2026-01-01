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About
Filmography
Lilly Jacobson
Lilly Jacobson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilly Jacobson
Lilly Jacobson
Lilly Jacobson
Date of Birth
8 June 1893
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
11 November 1979
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.5
A Trip to Mars
(1918)
6.2
Towards the Light
(1919)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1919
1918
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.2
Towards the Light
Mod lyset
Drama
1919, Germany / Denmark
6.5
A Trip to Mars
Himmelskibet
Sci-Fi
1918, Denmark
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