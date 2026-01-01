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Lilly Jacobson Lilly Jacobson
Kinoafisha Persons Lilly Jacobson

Lilly Jacobson

Lilly Jacobson

Date of Birth
8 June 1893
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
11 November 1979
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

A Trip to Mars 6.5
A Trip to Mars (1918)
Towards the Light 6.2
Towards the Light (1919)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Towards the Light 6.2
Towards the Light Mod lyset
Drama 1919, Germany / Denmark
A Trip to Mars 6.5
A Trip to Mars Himmelskibet
Sci-Fi 1918, Denmark
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