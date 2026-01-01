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Filmography
Esther Comar
Esther Comar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Esther Comar
Esther Comar
Esther Comar
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Ma première fois
(2012)
Filmography
6.2
Ma première fois
Ma première fois
Drama
2012, France
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