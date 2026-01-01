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Anne Loiret Anne Loiret
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Loiret

Anne Loiret

Anne Loiret

Date of Birth
9 June 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

8.9
Carved by the wind (2024)
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
The Marching Band 7.2
The Marching Band (2024)

Filmography

Rivages
Rivages
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective, 2025, France
The Marching Band 7.2
The Marching Band En fanfare
Comedy 2024, France
Watch trailer
8.9
Carved by the wind Carved by the wind
Drama 2024, Morocco
The Successor 7
The Successor Le successeur
Drama, Thriller 2023, Belgium / Canada / France
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Consent 6.6
Consent Le consentement
Biography, Drama 2023, Belgium / France
The Path of Excellence 6.5
The Path of Excellence La voie royale
Drama 2023, France / Switzerland
Manipulations 6.6
Manipulations
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2022, France
3615 Monique 6.7
3615 Monique
Drama, Comedy, 2020, France
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