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About
Filmography
Anne Loiret
Anne Loiret
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Loiret
Anne Loiret
Anne Loiret
Date of Birth
9 June 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.9
Carved by the wind
(2024)
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
7.2
The Marching Band
(2024)
Filmography
Rivages
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective,
2025, France
7.2
The Marching Band
En fanfare
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
8.9
Carved by the wind
Carved by the wind
Drama
2024, Morocco
7
The Successor
Le successeur
Drama, Thriller
2023, Belgium / Canada / France
Watch trailer
6.6
Consent
Le consentement
Biography, Drama
2023, Belgium / France
6.5
The Path of Excellence
La voie royale
Drama
2023, France / Switzerland
6.6
Manipulations
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, France
6.7
3615 Monique
Drama, Comedy,
2020, France
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