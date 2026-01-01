Menu
Martin Cannavo
Martin Cannavo
Martin Cannavo
Martin Cannavo
Martin Cannavo
Date of Birth
16 May 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Ma première fois
(2012)
Filmography
6.2
Ma première fois
Ma première fois
Drama
2012, France
