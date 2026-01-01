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Filmography
Sharon Oliphant
Sharon Oliphant
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sharon Oliphant
Sharon Oliphant
Sharon Oliphant
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Triumph of the Heart
(2025)
5.6
A Home for Christmas
(2024)
5.4
Disciples in the Moonlight
(2024)
Filmography
7.8
Triumph of the Heart
Triumph of the Heart
Drama
2025, USA / Poland
Watch trailer
5.4
Disciples in the Moonlight
Disciples in the Moonlight
Drama, Thriller
2024, USA
5.6
A Home for Christmas
A Home for Christmas
Romantic
2024, USA
3.4
The Actor
The Actor
Action, Comedy, Crime
2024, USA
5.2
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
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