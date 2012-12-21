Menu
Trailers
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. Trailer
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 21 December 2012
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
– An ambitious married woman's temptation by a handsome billionaire leads to betrayal, recklessness, and forever alters the course of her life.
Expand
Share trailer
5.2
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Drama, 2013, USA
