Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. Trailer

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. Trailer

Publication date: 21 December 2012
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor – An ambitious married woman's temptation by a handsome billionaire leads to betrayal, recklessness, and forever alters the course of her life.
5.2 Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor Drama, 2013, USA
