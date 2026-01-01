Menu
The Actor
The Actor
The Actor
18+
Action
Comedy
Crime
Synopsis
An actor battling his own moral standards witnesses a neighbor's murder and stumbles upon a load of cash the victim was hiding. He keeps the money, and in doing so, begins the performance of a lifetime to hide who he really is.
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 8 minutes
Production year
2024
Budget
$300,000
Production
Amberock Productions, Grateful Z
Also known as
The Actor
Director
Richard Blake
Cast
Donny Boaz
Sharon Oliphant
Isaiah LaBorde
Austin Brooks
Richard Blake
Cast and Crew
3.4
3.4
IMDb
Best Comedies
He's no priest. He's an actor.
