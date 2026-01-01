Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films The Actor

The Actor

The Actor 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An actor battling his own moral standards witnesses a neighbor's murder and stumbles upon a load of cash the victim was hiding. He keeps the money, and in doing so, begins the performance of a lifetime to hide who he really is.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget $300,000
Production Amberock Productions, Grateful Z
Also known as
The Actor
Director
Richard Blake
Cast
Donny Boaz
Sharon Oliphant
Isaiah LaBorde
Austin Brooks
Richard Blake
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.4
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more