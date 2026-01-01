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Lars-Owe Carlberg Lars-Owe Carlberg
Kinoafisha Persons Lars-Owe Carlberg

Lars-Owe Carlberg

Lars-Owe Carlberg

Date of Birth
31 August 1923
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
23 July 1988
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Shame 8.1
Shame (1968)
Cries and Whispers 7.7
Cries and Whispers (1972)
The Passion of Anna 7.7
The Passion of Anna (1969)

Filmography

Faro Document 1979 6.7
Faro Document 1979 Fårö-dokument 1979
Documentary 1979, Sweden
Face to Face 7.6
Face to Face Ansikte mot ansikte
Drama, Horror, Mystery 1976, Sweden
Cries and Whispers 7.7
Cries and Whispers Cries and Whispers
Drama 1972, Sweden
Tickets
The Ritual / Riten 7
The Ritual / Riten The Ritual / Riten
Drama 1969, Sweden
The Passion of Anna 7.7
The Passion of Anna En passion
Drama 1969, Sweden
Hour of the Wolf 7.6
Hour of the Wolf Vargtimmen
Drama, Horror 1968, Sweden
Shame 8.1
Shame Skammen
Drama 1968, Sweden
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