Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lars-Owe Carlberg
Lars-Owe Carlberg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lars-Owe Carlberg
Lars-Owe Carlberg
Lars-Owe Carlberg
Date of Birth
31 August 1923
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
23 July 1988
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Shame
(1968)
7.7
Cries and Whispers
(1972)
Tickets
7.7
The Passion of Anna
(1969)
Filmography
6.7
Faro Document 1979
Fårö-dokument 1979
Documentary
1979, Sweden
7.6
Face to Face
Ansikte mot ansikte
Drama, Horror, Mystery
1976, Sweden
7.7
Cries and Whispers
Cries and Whispers
Drama
1972, Sweden
Tickets
7
The Ritual / Riten
The Ritual / Riten
Drama
1969, Sweden
7.7
The Passion of Anna
En passion
Drama
1969, Sweden
7.6
Hour of the Wolf
Vargtimmen
Drama, Horror
1968, Sweden
8.1
Shame
Skammen
Drama
1968, Sweden
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree