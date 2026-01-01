In 1969, with Sven Nykvist as cinematographer, Ingmar Berman made The Fårö Document, a film that ended with a rather pessimist view of the island’s future. One of the scenes in the film is of a school-bus and its young passengers. To these and to the realities ten years later Bergman returns in the long documentary Fårö Document 1979.
CountrySweden
Runtime1 hour 43 minutes
Production year1979
World premiere24 December 1979
30 May 1982
Denmark
24 December 1979
Sweden
2 May 1981
Uruguay
ProductionCinematograph AB
Fårö-dokument 1979, Faro Document 1979, Mi isla, Documentario su Faro, Documento sobre Farö 1979, Dokumentumfilm a Fårö-szigetrõl, Fårö-dokument, Fårö-dokumentti 1979, Forės salos gyventojai, 1979-ieji, Mon île, Faro, Форё, документальный фильм 1979 года