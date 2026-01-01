Menu
Russian
Faro Document 1979

Fårö-dokument 1979 18+
Synopsis

In 1969, with Sven Nykvist as cinematographer, Ingmar Berman made The Fårö Document, a film that ended with a rather pessimist view of the island’s future. One of the scenes in the film is of a school-bus and its young passengers. To these and to the realities ten years later Bergman returns in the long documentary Fårö Document 1979.
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 24 December 1979
Release date
30 May 1982 Denmark
24 December 1979 Sweden
2 May 1981 Uruguay
Production Cinematograph AB
Also known as
Fårö-dokument 1979, Faro Document 1979, Mi isla, Documentario su Faro, Documento sobre Farö 1979, Dokumentumfilm a Fårö-szigetrõl, Fårö-dokument, Fårö-dokumentti 1979, Forės salos gyventojai, 1979-ieji, Mon île, Faro, Форё, документальный фильм 1979 года
Director
Ingmar Bergman
Ingmar Bergman
Cast
Ingmar Bergman
Ingmar Bergman
Irene Broman
Per Broman
Valter Broman
Ingrid Ekman
6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
