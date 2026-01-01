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Kinoafisha Persons Jocelyne LaGarde Awards

Awards and nominations of Jocelyne LaGarde

Jocelyne LaGarde
Awards and nominations of Jocelyne LaGarde
Academy Awards, USA 1967 Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
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