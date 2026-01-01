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Filmography
Leonardo Sbaraglia
Leonardo Sbaraglia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonardo Sbaraglia
Leonardo Sbaraglia
Leonardo Sbaraglia
Date of Birth
30 June 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Wild Tales
(2014)
7.5
Pain and Glory
(2019)
7.2
Women In Blue
(2024)
Filmography
6.7
Bitter Christmas
Amarga Navidad
Drama
2026, Spain
Watch trailer
6.8
Karma
Karma
Thriller
2026, France
Watch trailer
5.2
Las maldiciones
Drama, Thriller,
2025, Argentina
7.2
Women In Blue
Drama, Crime
2024, Mexico
6
The Man Who Loved UFOs
El hombre que amaba los platos voladores
Comedy, Drama
2024, Argentina
Watch trailer
5.4
Bird Box Barcelona
A ciegas
Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Puan
Puan
Comedy, Drama
2023, Argentina / Brazil / France / Germany / Italy
6.7
Blondi
Blondi
Drama
2023, Argentina / Spain / USA
Show more
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