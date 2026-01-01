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Leonardo Sbaraglia
Leonardo Sbaraglia Leonardo Sbaraglia
Kinoafisha Persons Leonardo Sbaraglia

Leonardo Sbaraglia

Leonardo Sbaraglia

Date of Birth
30 June 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Wild Tales 7.7
Wild Tales (2014)
Pain and Glory 7.5
Pain and Glory (2019)
Women In Blue 7.2
Women In Blue (2024)

Filmography

Bitter Christmas 6.7
Bitter Christmas Amarga Navidad
Drama 2026, Spain
Watch trailer
Karma 6.8
Karma Karma
Thriller 2026, France
Watch trailer
Las maldiciones 5.2
Las maldiciones
Drama, Thriller, 2025, Argentina
Women In Blue 7.2
Women In Blue
Drama, Crime 2024, Mexico
The Man Who Loved UFOs 6
The Man Who Loved UFOs El hombre que amaba los platos voladores
Comedy, Drama 2024, Argentina
Watch trailer
Bird Box Barcelona 5.4
Bird Box Barcelona A ciegas
Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
Puan 6.7
Puan Puan
Comedy, Drama 2023, Argentina / Brazil / France / Germany / Italy
Blondi 6.7
Blondi Blondi
Drama 2023, Argentina / Spain / USA
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