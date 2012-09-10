Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lance LeGault
Lance LeGault
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lance LeGault
Lance LeGault
Lance LeGault
Date of Birth
2 May 1935
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
10 September 2012
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.7
Prince Avalanche
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
Prince Avalanche
Prince Avalanche
Drama, Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree