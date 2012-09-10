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Lance LeGault Lance LeGault
Kinoafisha Persons Lance LeGault

Lance LeGault

Lance LeGault

Date of Birth
2 May 1935
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
10 September 2012
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Prince Avalanche 6.7
Prince Avalanche (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Prince Avalanche 6.7
Prince Avalanche Prince Avalanche
Drama, Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
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