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Jadwiga Gryn
Jadwiga Gryn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jadwiga Gryn
Jadwiga Gryn
Jadwiga Gryn
Date of Birth
8 March 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.0
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
(2012)
Filmography
6
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
Comedy
2012, Poland
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