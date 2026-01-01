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Filmography
Jacek Bursztynowicz
Jacek Bursztynowicz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jacek Bursztynowicz
Jacek Bursztynowicz
Jacek Bursztynowicz
Date of Birth
28 July 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Teddy Bear
(1981)
6.8
Sunday Pranks
(1983)
6.8
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve'
(1989)
Filmography
6
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
Comedy
2012, Poland
6.8
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve'
Lawa. Opowiesc o 'Dziadach' Adama Mickiewicza
Drama, History, Detective
1989, Poland
6.8
Sunday Pranks
Niedzielne igraszki
Drama
1983, Poland
8.1
Teddy Bear
Mis
Comedy
1981, Poland
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