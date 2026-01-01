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Jacek Bursztynowicz Jacek Bursztynowicz
Kinoafisha Persons Jacek Bursztynowicz

Jacek Bursztynowicz

Jacek Bursztynowicz

Date of Birth
28 July 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Teddy Bear 8.1
Teddy Bear (1981)
Sunday Pranks 6.8
Sunday Pranks (1983)
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' 6.8
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' (1989)

Filmography

Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna 6
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
Comedy 2012, Poland
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' 6.8
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' Lawa. Opowiesc o 'Dziadach' Adama Mickiewicza
Drama, History, Detective 1989, Poland
Sunday Pranks 6.8
Sunday Pranks Niedzielne igraszki
Drama 1983, Poland
Teddy Bear 8.1
Teddy Bear Mis
Comedy 1981, Poland
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