Marlene Forte

Date of Birth
5 July 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe 8
Drama 2022, USA
Night Teeth 5.8
Thriller 2021, USA
The Way Back 6.7
Sport, Drama 2020, USA
A Haunted House 6.1
Comedy 2013, USA
Plush 5.6
Thriller 2013, USA
