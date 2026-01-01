Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marlene Forte
Marlene Forte
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marlene Forte
Marlene Forte
Marlene Forte
Date of Birth
5 July 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
(2022)
6.7
The Way Back
(2020)
6.1
A Haunted House
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2013
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
8
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
Drama
2022, USA
5.8
Night Teeth
Night Teeth
Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Way Back
The Way Back
Sport, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
A Haunted House
A Haunted House
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Plush
Plush
Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree