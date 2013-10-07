Menu
Plush. Trailer

Publication date: 7 October 2013
Plush – A young singer/songwriter, despite being married, becomes involved with her new guitarist, who she soon discovers has a dark past and may be a danger to her and those close to her.
5.6 Plush
Plush Thriller, 2013, USA
