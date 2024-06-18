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Jailangkung: Sandekala - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Trailers Jailangkung: Sandekala. Trailer in russian

Jailangkung: Sandekala. Trailer in russian

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Publication date: 18 June 2024
Jailangkung: Sandekala – The supernatural terror centers on a small family consisting of Adrian and his wife Sandra, along with their two children, Niki and Kinan, who are on vacation out of town.
5.8 Jailangkung: Sandekala
Jailangkung: Sandekala Horror, 2022, Indonesia / South Korea
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