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Jailangkung: Sandekala. Trailer in russian
Jailangkung: Sandekala. Trailer in russian
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Publication date: 18 June 2024
Jailangkung: Sandekala
– The supernatural terror centers on a small family consisting of Adrian and his wife Sandra, along with their two children, Niki and Kinan, who are on vacation out of town.
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5.8
Jailangkung: Sandekala
Horror, 2022, Indonesia / South Korea
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