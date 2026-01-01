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Michael Duncan
Michael Duncan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Duncan
Michael Duncan
Michael Duncan
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.1
Ruby's Choice
(2022)
6.6
I Am Woman
(2019)
6.5
Life After Fighting
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Music
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2019
2018
2012
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
5.1
Five Blind Dates
Five Blind Dates
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Australia
Watch trailer
6.5
Life After Fighting
Life After Fighting
Action, Drama, Thriller
2024, Australia
Watch trailer
4.8
Children of the Corn
Children of the Corn
Horror
2023, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Ruby's Choice
Ruby's Choice
Comedy, Drama
2022, Australia
6.6
I Am Woman
I Am Woman
Biography, Drama, Music
2019, Australia
5.4
Nekromancer
Nekrotronic
Horror, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2018, Australia
Watch trailer
4.9
Java Heat
Java Heat
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2012, USA
Watch trailer
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