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Michael Duncan
Michael Duncan Michael Duncan
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Duncan

Michael Duncan

Michael Duncan

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Ruby's Choice 7.1
Ruby's Choice (2022)
I Am Woman 6.6
I Am Woman (2019)
Life After Fighting 6.5
Life After Fighting (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Five Blind Dates 5.1
Five Blind Dates Five Blind Dates
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Australia
Watch trailer
Life After Fighting 6.5
Life After Fighting Life After Fighting
Action, Drama, Thriller 2024, Australia
Watch trailer
Children of the Corn 4.8
Children of the Corn Children of the Corn
Horror 2023, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Ruby's Choice 7.1
Ruby's Choice Ruby's Choice
Comedy, Drama 2022, Australia
I Am Woman 6.6
I Am Woman I Am Woman
Biography, Drama, Music 2019, Australia
Nekromancer 5.4
Nekromancer Nekrotronic
Horror, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, Australia
Watch trailer
Java Heat 4.9
Java Heat Java Heat
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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