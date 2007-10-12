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Lonny Chapman Lonny Chapman
Kinoafisha Persons Lonny Chapman

Lonny Chapman

Lonny Chapman

Date of Birth
1 October 1920
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
12 October 2007
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Birds 7.4
The Birds (1963)
Baby Doll 7.3
Baby Doll (1956)
Take the Money and Run 7.3
Take the Money and Run (1969)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nightwatch 6.7
Nightwatch Nightwatch
Thriller, Horror 1997, USA
The Bad News Bears Go to Japan 3.7
The Bad News Bears Go to Japan The Bad News Bears Go to Japan
Sport, Comedy 1978, USA / Japan
Earthquake 5.9
Earthquake Earthquake
Action, Drama, Thriller 1974, USA
Take the Money and Run 7.3
Take the Money and Run Take the Money and Run
Comedy, Crime 1969, USA
The Stalking Moon 6.6
The Stalking Moon The Stalking Moon
Western 1968, USA
The Birds 7.4
The Birds The Birds
Horror, Romantic, Mystery 1963, USA
Baby Doll 7.3
Baby Doll Baby Doll
Comedy, Drama 1956, USA
Young at Heart 6.7
Young at Heart Young at Heart
Musical, Drama, Romantic 1954, USA
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