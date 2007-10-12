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About
Filmography
Lonny Chapman
Lonny Chapman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lonny Chapman
Lonny Chapman
Lonny Chapman
Date of Birth
1 October 1920
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
12 October 2007
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
The Birds
(1963)
7.3
Baby Doll
(1956)
7.3
Take the Money and Run
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Western
Year
All
1997
1978
1974
1969
1968
1963
1956
1954
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
6.7
Nightwatch
Nightwatch
Thriller, Horror
1997, USA
3.7
The Bad News Bears Go to Japan
The Bad News Bears Go to Japan
Sport, Comedy
1978, USA / Japan
5.9
Earthquake
Earthquake
Action, Drama, Thriller
1974, USA
7.3
Take the Money and Run
Take the Money and Run
Comedy, Crime
1969, USA
6.6
The Stalking Moon
The Stalking Moon
Western
1968, USA
7.4
The Birds
The Birds
Horror, Romantic, Mystery
1963, USA
7.3
Baby Doll
Baby Doll
Comedy, Drama
1956, USA
6.7
Young at Heart
Young at Heart
Musical, Drama, Romantic
1954, USA
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