Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marisa Mell Marisa Mell
Kinoafisha Persons Marisa Mell

Marisa Mell

Marisa Mell

Date of Birth
24 February 1939
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
16 May 1992
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Dr 7.8
Dr (1962)
French Dressing 5.8
French Dressing (1964)
Some Like It Cool 4.6
Some Like It Cool (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Some Like It Cool 4.6
Some Like It Cool Casanova & Co.
Comedy 1977, France / Italy / Austria
French Dressing 5.8
French Dressing French Habits
Comedy 1964, Great Britain
Dr 7.8
Dr Dr
Comedy 1962, Yugoslavia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more