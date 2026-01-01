Menu
Marisa Mell
Marisa Mell
Date of Birth
24 February 1939
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
16 May 1992
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Dr
(1962)
5.8
French Dressing
(1964)
4.6
Some Like It Cool
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
1977
1964
1962
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
4.6
Some Like It Cool
Casanova & Co.
Comedy
1977, France / Italy / Austria
5.8
French Dressing
French Habits
Comedy
1964, Great Britain
7.8
Dr
Dr
Comedy
1962, Yugoslavia
