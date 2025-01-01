Menu
Lauren Lapkus
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lauren Lapkus
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
