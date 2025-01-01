Menu
Awards and nominations of Lauren Lapkus

Lauren Lapkus
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
