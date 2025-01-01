Menu
John Michael McDonagh
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Michael McDonagh
John Michael McDonagh
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2011
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2014
Panorama
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Best Debut Film - Honorable Mention
Winner
