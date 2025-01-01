Menu
Awards and nominations of John Michael McDonagh

John Michael McDonagh
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2011 Sundance Film Festival 2011
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2014 Berlin International Film Festival 2014
Panorama
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2011 Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Best Debut Film - Honorable Mention
Winner
