Aliona Doletskaya
Aliona Doletskaya
Aliona Doletskaya
Date of Birth
10 January 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.0
Poka noch ne razluchit
(2012)
6.0
My Sweet Monster
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Year
All
2022
2012
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6
My Sweet Monster
Buka. Moyo lyubimoe chudishche
Animation, Adventure
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6
Poka noch ne razluchit
Poka noch ne razluchit
Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
