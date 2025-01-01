Menu
Aliona Doletskaya
Date of Birth
10 January 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Poka noch ne razluchit
Poka noch ne razluchit (2012)
My Sweet Monster
My Sweet Monster (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actress 2
My Sweet Monster
My Sweet Monster
Animation, Adventure 2022, Russia
Poka noch ne razluchit
Poka noch ne razluchit
Comedy 2012, Russia
