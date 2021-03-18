"Chikatilo" is a new Russian TV series that tells the story of the scandalous serial killer Andrei Chikatilo, who instilled fear and horror in the people of the Soviet era for many years. According to the creators of the show, the plot will primarily focus on the psychological portrait of the maniac, who led a double life for a long time. By day, he was a model husband and worker, but in the evenings, he brutally murdered children. The director of the series, Sarik Andreasyan, promised that as the events unfold, he will answer the most important question: how did a true beast, capable of wild and cruel acts, emerge in the mind of an ordinary Soviet citizen?

Expand