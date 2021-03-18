Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Chikatilo (2021 - 2022)

Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Okko
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Chikatilo" is a new Russian TV series that tells the story of the scandalous serial killer Andrei Chikatilo, who instilled fear and horror in the people of the Soviet era for many years. According to the creators of the show, the plot will primarily focus on the psychological portrait of the maniac, who led a double life for a long time. By day, he was a model husband and worker, but in the evenings, he brutally murdered children. The director of the series, Sarik Andreasyan, promised that as the events unfold, he will answer the most important question: how did a true beast, capable of wild and cruel acts, emerge in the mind of an ordinary Soviet citizen?
Чикатило - teaser-trailer второго сезона
Chikatilo  teaser-trailer второго сезона
Cast
Dmitriy Nagiev
Konstantin Lavronenko
Vitaly Kishchenko
Georgiy Martirosyan
Oleg Kamenshchikov
Nikolay Kozak
8.9
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Chikatilo - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Chikatilo - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Мишаня Ульянов 7 April 2022, 10:16
Полностью согласен с теми, кто высоко оценивает сериал «Чикатило». Он серьезно выделяется на фоне того, что у нас обычно снимают. Причем в лучшую… Read more…
Володя Жукин 31 March 2022, 10:53
Мне нравится сериал. С нетерпением жду выхода каждой новой серии. Очень эффектно Нагиев сыграл, особенно в сцене, когда к нему приехали родственники,… Read more…
