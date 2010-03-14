Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lisle Wilson Lisle Wilson
Kinoafisha Persons Lisle Wilson

Lisle Wilson

Lisle Wilson

Date of Birth
2 September 1943
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
14 March 2010
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt (1989)
Sisters 6.9
Sisters (1973)

Filmography

Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 1989, USA
Sisters 6.9
Sisters Sisters
Horror, Thriller 1973, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more