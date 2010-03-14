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Filmography
Lisle Wilson
Lisle Wilson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisle Wilson
Lisle Wilson
Lisle Wilson
Date of Birth
2 September 1943
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
14 March 2010
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
(1989)
6.9
Sisters
(1973)
Filmography
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
1989, USA
6.9
Sisters
Sisters
Horror, Thriller
1973, USA
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