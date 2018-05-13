Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Margot Kidder Margot Kidder
Kinoafisha Persons Margot Kidder

Margot Kidder

Margot Kidder

Date of Birth
17 October 1948
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 May 2018
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Black Christmas 7.1
Black Christmas (1974)
Superman 7.0
Superman (1978)
Superman II 6.9
Superman II (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Servitude 4.9
Servitude Servitude
Comedy 2011, Canada
Crime and Punishment 5.6
Crime and Punishment Crime and Punishment
Drama 2002, USA / Russia / Poland
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace 3.9
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1987, USA
Superman III 5.1
Superman III Superman III
Action, Adventure, Comedy 1983, USA
Willie & Phil 5.9
Willie & Phil Willie & Phil
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1980, USA
Superman II 6.9
Superman II Superman II
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1980, USA / Canada
The Amityville Horror 6.3
The Amityville Horror The Amityville Horror
Horror 1979, USA
Superman 7
Superman Superman
Action, Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure 1978, USA / Great Britain
The Great Waldo Pepper 6.8
The Great Waldo Pepper The Great Waldo Pepper
Drama, Adventure 1975, USA
Black Christmas 7.1
Black Christmas Black Christmas
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 1974, Canada
Sisters 6.9
Sisters Sisters
Horror, Thriller 1973, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more