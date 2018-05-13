Menu
Margot Kidder
Margot Kidder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margot Kidder
Margot Kidder
Margot Kidder
Date of Birth
17 October 1948
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 May 2018
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Black Christmas
(1974)
7.0
Superman
(1978)
6.9
Superman II
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2011
2002
1987
1983
1980
1979
1978
1975
1974
1973
All
11
Films
11
Actor
11
4.9
Servitude
Servitude
Comedy
2011, Canada
5.6
Crime and Punishment
Crime and Punishment
Drama
2002, USA / Russia / Poland
3.9
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
5.1
Superman III
Superman III
Action, Adventure, Comedy
1983, USA
5.9
Willie & Phil
Willie & Phil
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1980, USA
6.9
Superman II
Superman II
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1980, USA / Canada
6.3
The Amityville Horror
The Amityville Horror
Horror
1979, USA
7
Superman
Superman
Action, Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure
1978, USA / Great Britain
6.8
The Great Waldo Pepper
The Great Waldo Pepper
Drama, Adventure
1975, USA
7.1
Black Christmas
Black Christmas
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
1974, Canada
6.9
Sisters
Sisters
Horror, Thriller
1973, USA
